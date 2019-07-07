CBeebies favourite confirms North East show to kick off summer holidays in style
A smash-hit CBeebies programme is launching its first tour of UK theatres with a brand new show – and it’s heading to the North East this summer.
In the Night Garden Live will arrive at at Tyne Theatre in Newcastle on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18.
Grab your children and take them on a spectacular journey into the magical world and experience their favourite enchanting characters magically brought to life on stage.
The show will feature the first new In the Night Garden story for 10 years, featuring Igglepiggle looking for his friends by following their funny sounds until he finds them all.
Your children’s favourite CBeebies stars - Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends - are all brought beautifully to life in the specially-written story, using full-size costumes and magical puppets with music and dancing to boot.
The 2019 tour will also see a world first, as the 2.5-metre long Pinky Ponk Air Orb soars over the heads of audiences up and down the country.
Oliver Seadon, executive producer, said: “When we made In the Night Garden Live we never imagined it would run for 10 years and that over a million visitors would come to see it.
“It's incredibly exciting now to be making a brand-new show and taking it into theatres all over the country. This will be the first time that audiences get to see In the Night Garden Live in their local theatre.”