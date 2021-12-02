WBO Global super-featherweight title boxer Archie Sharp visited Horsley Hill Amateur Boxing Club to chat and spar.

The event at the Temple Park club had been postponed due to covid. It was held to celebrate the donation of a championship boxing ring by the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The trust helps young people in the North East to reach their potential. It was founded in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry from South Shields, who lost their lives at the Manchester bombing in May 2017.

Boxers in the new ring at Horsley Hill ABC with Archie Sharp's champion's belt.

The trust aims to inspire more young people to follow their dreams and achieve their goals in sport or stage.

The full-size ring was donated and will help more young aspiring boxers to improve in their sport.

Chloe’s mother, Lisa Rutherford said: “The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust are thrilled to be helping so many to continue to follow their dreams with the bursary they received.”

Archie, a Kent boxer who has won all of his 21 professional fights, said: “Having good facilities is so important because it allows children to train in a good and safe environment. They need a good ring for sparring and to help improve their boxing skills.

The youngsters were thrilled to meet Archie Sharp, who has won all 21 of his professional bouts so far.

“I really enjoyed spending time with the youngsters, it really reminded me of when I first started out in the gym.

"I enjoyed seeing the skills on display, they all had good feet work and I can see they have been taught the basics of boxing to a great standard, which is the most important part of boxing, working off the jab.”

Horsley Hill head coach Stephen Winter was delighted to see Archie helping the youngsters, and also with the new facilities.

He said: “Getting a full-size competition ring has made a huge difference to us and enabled the club to enter more boxing competitions and shows. Before the donation we only had a square marked out on the floor and worn out equipment.

“The opportunity to spar with a WBO Global Super-Featherweight Title holder is a once in a lifetime opportunity and one they will always remember.

“We are all excited for Archie’s next fight in Dubai on December 11 and will be cheering him on.”

