'Chloe and Liam will forever be remembered' - Cricket tournament raises thousands for charity set up in memory of South Shields couple
A cricket day held in memory of a South Shields couple who tragically died in the Manchester arena attack has raised thousands of pounds to support young people achieve their dreams.
The Annual Serious Cricket Challenge Cup took place on Sunday, August 8, at Marsden Cricket Club in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.
Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, were among the 22 people who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bomb attack on May 22, 2017.
The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up by their families to help young people fulfil their ambitions in sport and performance.
Liam was a skilled cricketer and his talents were nurtured by Marsden Cricket Club which hosted the fundraiser in his memory on Sunday.
Durham and North East Cricket League (DNECL) beat North East Premier League (NEPL) during the tournament, which raised more than £2,000 for the trust.
Liam’s mam, Caroline Curry, said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed once again by the support the trust has received this weekend.
"As Liam’s mam this day in the trust event calendar is always a special one for us.
"Liam loved his cricket and Chloe always supported him in his passion, even on wet days like we had on Sunday.
"We raised a fantastic £2,000 which will help some young people in our area to pursue their dreams and aspirations for the future, including three talented young cricketers from Marsden Cricket Club who are about to embark on their Level 1 Coaching badges delivered by Durham and the ECB and supported by the trust.”
During the course of the day, an under-9s game took place to showcase the future generation of cricket, which saw Seaham Park U9s beat Marsden U9s. Team Liam’s Legends also beat Marsden Select XI.
Caroline added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Gregg Arundel from DNECL and John Smithson from NEPL for putting on a fantastic game between the DNECL and NEPL.
"Thanks to Bernard Wills for the perfect wickets and Lee Bays at Marsden Cricket Club for once again hosting the day for us, as well as all our volunteers for the day, who work tirelessly to support us and ensure that Chloe and Liam will forever be remembered and celebrated.”