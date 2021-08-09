The Annual Serious Cricket Challenge Cup took place on Sunday, August 8, at Marsden Cricket Club in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up by their families to help young people fulfil their ambitions in sport and performance.

A cricket tournament between Durham and North East Cricket League and North East Premier League was held in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Durham and North East Cricket League (DNECL) beat North East Premier League (NEPL) during the tournament, which raised more than £2,000 for the trust.

Liam’s mam, Caroline Curry, said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed once again by the support the trust has received this weekend.

"As Liam’s mam this day in the trust event calendar is always a special one for us.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry tragically died in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

"Liam loved his cricket and Chloe always supported him in his passion, even on wet days like we had on Sunday.

"We raised a fantastic £2,000 which will help some young people in our area to pursue their dreams and aspirations for the future, including three talented young cricketers from Marsden Cricket Club who are about to embark on their Level 1 Coaching badges delivered by Durham and the ECB and supported by the trust.”

Caroline added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Gregg Arundel from DNECL and John Smithson from NEPL for putting on a fantastic game between the DNECL and NEPL.

"Thanks to Bernard Wills for the perfect wickets and Lee Bays at Marsden Cricket Club for once again hosting the day for us, as well as all our volunteers for the day, who work tirelessly to support us and ensure that Chloe and Liam will forever be remembered and celebrated.”