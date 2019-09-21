The Gazette has launched a campaign to support Chris Ramsey in Strictly Come Dancing.

Dad-of-one Chris is part of a star-studded celebrity line-up taking to the show’s floor on Saturday, September 21 – and we know the Shields lad is going to do his home town proud!

The 33-year-old comedian has been paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer, who has been whipping her partner into shape with intense training sessions, leaving Chris nursing sore muscles “he didn’t know he had”.

It is believed that the couple, who will dance the Cha Cha Cha to Lizzo’s Juice, have been carrying out some of their training sessions at Harton Academy in Shields; where Chris went to school.

Chris’s wife Rosie Ramsey, a social media star who also co-hosts a comedy podcast alongside her husband, told her Instagram followers this week that she would be attending the first live show on Saturday.

For the rest of the series, she plans to hold support parties at the couple’s home and “canvass” for Chris out in the community. We can’t wait to see those banners Rosie!

Here are some of your messages of support from social media:

Andrea Charles: “Good luck Chris and Karen make it another win for the North East!”

Joanne Robson: “Team Ramsey all the way.”

Tabitha Peverley: “Good luck Chris! I'll be voting for you every single week!”

Kirsty Luther: “You’re gonna do South Shields proud. I got so excited when I saw a poster up at the Customs House for you. Good luck. Will be cheering you on (I don’t usually watch Strictly but gotta cheer on a fellow Sanddancer).”

Chris Ramsey with presenter Tess Daly and pro dancer Karen Clifton during the return of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

Lisa Murphy: “Harton PE department have got your back! Go Chris!”

Helena Parker: “You get my vote!”

If you want to support the #VoteChris campaign, don’t forget to print out our logo and share your selfies with us on social media. We’d love to see your posters, banners and Strictly parties. Good luck Chris and Karen, don’t forget to use: #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey.

Executive Director Ray Spencer and Operations Director Catherine Hymers strike a ‘Keeeep Dancing’ pose outside The Customs House in support of comedian Chris Ramsey.