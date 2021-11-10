Community craft group work for three months to create three different Remembrance Day displays using recycled pop bottles
A local crafts club which is part of a sheltered housing community have worked for three months to create three Remembrance Day tributes, using recycled material.
The group, which is part of South Tyneside Homes sheltered community, Byron Avenue, created the three poppy displays over three months using the bottom of pop bottles donated by the community.
The idea came about after resident Andrea Mepham, 57, from South Shields, formed a craft club at Byron Avenue, Hebburn, and wanted to do something to mark Remembrance Day.
Over three months, the group collected recyclable pop bottles, painted them and turned them into poppies for the communal gardens at Byron Avenue.
Housing Plus Officer at Byron Avenue, Andrew Taylor, said: “The group has worked tirelessly over the last three months. Their efforts have been fantastic.
“It’s vitally important to continue marking occasions such as Remembrance Day. We’ve got to mark our history and pass it down the generations and people like this will continue that tradition and keep it going. After the last horrible 18 months it’s been fantastic to get everyone together and be working alongside each other again.”
Involved in the group was Andrea’s daughter, Hayley Mepham, 22, who also lives at the facility.
She said: “We run the craft class for the local community and everyone was keen to do something for Remembrance Day. The idea for the recycled material came from it being a free way to pay tribute.
“We have a lot of veterans in our family and people that have served and I just think it’s so important that people who have sacrificed and served are remembered.”
Byron Avenue is an over 55’s sheltered housing complex in Hebburn, made up of 57 bungalows over six streets with around 75 tenants.
The complex is run by South Tyneside homes, which is part of South Tyneside Council, aiming to provide quality homes and neighbourhoods.
Elsewhere in Hebburn, Bedewell Grange Care Home and Hebburn Lakes Primary School linked up to create a Remembrance Day display.
Click here to see the Full details announced for Remembrance Day and Armistice Day events in South Tyneside.