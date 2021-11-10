The group, which is part of South Tyneside Homes sheltered community, Byron Avenue, created the three poppy displays over three months using the bottom of pop bottles donated by the community.

The idea came about after resident Andrea Mepham, 57, from South Shields, formed a craft club at Byron Avenue, Hebburn, and wanted to do something to mark Remembrance Day.

Over three months, the group collected recyclable pop bottles, painted them and turned them into poppies for the communal gardens at Byron Avenue.

From left to right, members of the crafts club - Terry Gatens, Patricia Jameson. Andrea Mepham, Margaret Rowley, Sheila Hughes and Hayley Mepham

Housing Plus Officer at Byron Avenue, Andrew Taylor, said: “The group has worked tirelessly over the last three months. Their efforts have been fantastic.

“It’s vitally important to continue marking occasions such as Remembrance Day. We’ve got to mark our history and pass it down the generations and people like this will continue that tradition and keep it going. After the last horrible 18 months it’s been fantastic to get everyone together and be working alongside each other again.”

Involved in the group was Andrea’s daughter, Hayley Mepham, 22, who also lives at the facility.

She said: “We run the craft class for the local community and everyone was keen to do something for Remembrance Day. The idea for the recycled material came from it being a free way to pay tribute.

From left to right, members of the craft club Margaret Rowley, Sheila Hughes, Patrica Jameson and Andrea Mepham

“We have a lot of veterans in our family and people that have served and I just think it’s so important that people who have sacrificed and served are remembered.”

Byron Avenue is an over 55’s sheltered housing complex in Hebburn, made up of 57 bungalows over six streets with around 75 tenants.

The complex is run by South Tyneside homes, which is part of South Tyneside Council, aiming to provide quality homes and neighbourhoods.

Remembrance day tribute at Byron Avenue

