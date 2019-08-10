Crews from Sunderland and South Shields called to 'concerns' of person entering the sea
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the coast following reports of concern for a person.
By Debra Fox
Crews were dispatched shortly after 7am on Saturday, August 10, to South Bents.
The call-out came in response to concerns for a person entering the sea.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said the teams were stood down as Northumbria Police reported that people were running into the sea as a joke.
The call to the emergency services was made with ‘good intent’.