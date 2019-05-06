Devastation and destruction: Shocking pictures reveal damage from West Boldon garage blaze
Fire crews worked through the night to bring a blaze in West Boldon under control.
The fire started on Sunday at around 8.20pm, with dozens of officers tending to the blaze at a motor parts supplier in Newcastle Road at its peak. Work continues at the scene today. Here we take a closer look at the devastating scene of the fire and the aftermath.
Crews were called to West Boldon at around 8.20pm on Sunday. Picture: Anthony Brew.
Nine crews attended the scene at a motor parts supplier. Picture: Anthony Brew.
Police set up a cordon around the garage, Wrightway Car Parts. Picture: Billy Luther.
It is believed that the garage is used for the storage of gas cylinders. Picture: Jason Vasey.
