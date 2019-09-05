Duke of Gloucester visits South Tyneside to open new Jarrow Hall exhibition
The Queen’s cousin has unveiled a special new exhibition marking a historic link between South Tyneside and Italy.
His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, was visiting Jarrow Hall, where he unveiled a new exhibition featuring an artefact from its twin museum in Italy.
Representatives from Jarrow Hall travelled to Abbadia San Salvatore in 2018 to twin with its Museum of the Abbey.
While there, they were presented a gift of a reliquary containing religious relics to Jarrow Hall, which will form the focus of the new exhibition.
In return, the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Norman Dick, today presented a 13th century amber seal from the Bede Museum collection to Abbadia for display in Italy as a symbol of the two towns’ shared heritage
The Mayor said: “While the two communities of Jarrow and Abbadia are separated by distance, we are joined by a shared, rich history and a sense of pride in the accomplishments of our towns and their people.”
The Duke of Gloucester, who is a first cousin to The Queen, was taken on a tour of Jarrow Hall and shown a display of the replica Codex Amiatinus; the earliest surviving complete manuscript of the Christian Bible.
This historical book is now on display at Jarrow Hall in a new world-class exhibition case donated by the British Library, transported to the museum with the support of the Friends of the World of Bede.
The Mayor of San Salvatore, Fabrizio Tondi, who was also in attendance, said: “It was beautiful to see the Codex, which is the foundation of our culture and brings our two communities closer together.”
Andrew Watts, CEO Groundwork South & North Tyneside said: “It was an honour to welcome The Duke of Gloucester and representatives from San Salvatore to Jarrow Hall to formally open the new twinning exhibition.”
During his visit to the borough, His Royal Highness also planted a European Elm Tree in Jubilee Wood which was dedicated to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project, which aims to raise awareness of the value of indigenous forests.