Fewer people living in South Tyneside

The latest snapshot of England and Wales shows that – on March 21 2021 – 147,800 people were living in the area – down slightly from 148,127 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.
This also means the population density has fallen to 2,294 people per square kilometre, – down from 2,299 in 2011.
It also shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed.
South Tyneside’s population is now 48.5% male and 51.5% female - a higher proportion of men in the area than 10 years ago.
In 2011, the proportion was 48.3% male and 51.7% female.
It also shows the area has seen a rise in the proportion of both young children and the elderly.
A decade ago the population was made up of 10.6% under-10s and 18.1% over-65s, but this had changed to 11% and 20.9% respectively by 2021.
The census takes place every 10 years.
Nationally, the 2021 census shows the total population in England and Wales grew by 6.3% over the past decade – from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.
This included a 1.9% increase in the North East to 2,647,100 – up from 2,596,886 in 2011.
There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021 – up from 23.4 million in 2011 – with an average of 2.4 people in each home – the same as in 2011.