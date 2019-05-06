Fire crews remain on scene after huge garage blaze in West Boldon following series of explosions

Fire crews remain on the scene of a huge garage blaze which broke out last night following a series of explosions.

Officers were called out to a motor parts supplier in Newcastle Road, West Boldon, at about 8.20am.

Fire crews this morning on the scene of the fire in West Boldon. Picture courtesy of John Alderson.

It is believed several neighbouring homes and the Red Lion pub in the area were evacuated as nine fire crews tackled the blaze.

Police set up a cordon about 100 metres from the garage to keep people away from the scene of the blaze.

It is believed the garage, Wrightway Car Parts, is used for the storage of gas cylinders.

Diversions remain in place this morning with crews still on the scene.

Fire crews this morning on the scene of the fire in West Boldon. Picture courtesy of John Alderson.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Green Watch have had a busy night as along with the large fire in #WestBoldon which has now been scaled down to one pump."

Early reports suggest that the fierce blase spread to the property next door.

Former Sunderland Echo journalist Paul Taylor, who lives nearby, said: "Relieved to hear that, according to one of the police officers at the scene, no one was hurt.

"Gas cylinders exploding sounded like sonic booms and shook our house, and the house next door is clearly a write-off."

The fire on Sunday night. Picture by Ian David Kirby.

Staff at the Blush & Blow beauty salon raised the alarm.

Northumbria Police said: "At 8.25pm on Sunday police received a report of a fire at an address on Gateshead Terrace on the A184, West Boldon.

"Police, fire service and ambulance are currently at the scene where a cordon is in place.

"Nobody is believed to have been injured.

Fire crews this morning on the scene of the fire in West Boldon. Picture courtesy of John Alderson.

"The A184 is currently closed from the BMW garage to the junction of the Red Lion pub – local diversions are in place.

"Inquiries are ongoing and any residents with concerns are asked to speak to a nearby officer."

After the fire broke out, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "We have 9 appliances, 1 ALP, 1 Command Unit and 3 Duty Officers in attendance at an incident in #WestBoldon."

*Video courtesy of reader Anthony Brew