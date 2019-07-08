Firefighters hurt after collision at busy roundabout on way to emergency call out
Firefighters were left with minor injuries after their truck was involved in a crash on the way to an emergency call.
The crew of four from South Shields Community Fire Station were travelling in an appliance which had its lights and siren activated when it was involved in a collision with a Nissan Micra at Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow.
The incident on the major route in and out of South Tyneside caused delays in the area, with one lane of the roundabout blocked in two sections at one stage.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said a number of its firefighters in the vehicle were left with minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment.
It is not believed anyone else was hurt in the smash, which happened as the team were on their way to a secondary fire, which includes incidents such as the burning of rubbish, grass and derelict properties.
Jeff Boath, duty officer for the service, said: “The category two appliance from South Shields was mobilised to an incident and was negotiating Lindisfarne Roundabout and a road traffic collision occurred.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Both vehicles were left damaged, but not badly.
“The appliance was driven back to the station and was unable to respond to emergency incidents, but a response appliance was quickly brought in to cover.
“In line with our policies, there will be an investigation, which would be the case from anything from a minor bump.
“All our drivers are trained as Emergency Fire Appliance driving.”
The incident happened at around 5.15pm today, Monday, July 8.