Fitness instructor buys old church to convert into fitness studio in East Boldon

Tanya Walker, 42, from West Boldon, plans to convert the former United Reform Church on Front Street, East Boldon, into a brand new studio as she transfers her business Miss Fit Dance and Fitness to the new location.

The instructor, who has been teaching fitness for 17 years, says she has been looking for the ‘perfect’ location for a new studio for around 10 years.

Before buying the old church, she moved from different church halls to teach her fitness classes.

Fitness Instructor Tanya Walker who has bought the former United Reform Church, Front Street, East Boldon, for her fitness business.

Tanya, who is the daughter of South Tyneside rock legend John Miles, said: “I was driving past and noticed it was up for sale, I knew it was the right location for the business so I applied at the start of the year.

"I’ve only just managed to get hold of the keys, so it’s been a long process but it’s beautiful, really gorgeous. We’re going to keep a lot of the internal work, it’s stunning.”

Renovation work is now set to begin and will take several months.

Fitness Instructor Tanya Walker.

She added: “This is something I’ve dreamt about and it’s finally becoming a reality. I have an incredible following, who are just as excited as me.

"I can’t wait to get started and for everything to fall into place. My family, including my dad, have heard me talking about this dream of having a studio for years, so I hope that he is proud of me.”