Free things to do for families in Newcastle this summer holiday 2023 (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

As is expected for one of the UK’s biggest and most exciting cities, there is plenty to do for families over the summer in Newcastle, but with the longest school holidays approaching and the cost of living still hitting households hard, the enjoying time in the sun on a budget is vital.

The NE1 group has launched its Summer in the City Events programme and it is bigger and better than ever, with over 135 free events and activities for all the family to enjoy in the city this summer.

Over 30,000 people enjoyed last year’s Summer in the City activities and this year NE1 has brought back the firm favourites and created exciting new additions to deliver a sensational programme of events, classes and tours which will show the city in its best light.

The only paid experience is a firm favourite which will be making a return this summer. NE1 are offering people the chance to zip wire from the Tyne Bridge down to the Quayside once again.

Zip wire experiences will be available over three weekends in August and September and can be booked online.

Free options include historical city tours including routes along the Quayside, the Victoria Tunnel and the chance to go up Grey’s Monument.

Weekly storytelling sessions will also take place at 11am each Wednesday on the Quayside. NE1 will be working with Ouseburn’s Seven Stories to offer unique experiences.

Fitness conscious Geordies are also catered for with a series of free fitness sessions throughout the summer. All staged on the Quayside, the sessions will cater for all ages and abilities. Zumba, Age Well and HIIT workouts will all be available. Full information can be found on the NE1 website.