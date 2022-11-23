Free wifi for South Shields town centre - where it's available and how to get it

The new network, which is available throughout the marketplace, along King Street and Ocean Road, was installed by South Tyneside Council as part of a national scheme to help attract people back to the high streets following the Covid pandemic.

Cultural venue, The Word, located in the Market Square, forms the centre of the network’s hub with wifi receivers and access points fitted to lampposts enabling people to surf the web for free while out shopping and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, said: “People increasingly use the internet constantly when they’re out and about, whether that’s to send messages, get directions, find shops and cafes or to check travel times.

“We hope that this free network will improve the shopping and visitor experience and encourage people to spend more time and money in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll also enable us to capture valuable data, allowing us to inform people about events and promote our tourism offer, as well as working alongside retail and hospitality businesses to offer visitors discounts and loyalty incentives.

“Boosting footfall is central to our regeneration plans for the town centre, and we hope this scheme will complement that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wifi connect screen which will greet visitors to South Shields town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving in the town centre, visitors will receive a “push notification” informing them that a free wifi network is available. They will be greeted with a welcome message and can opt to receive information in one of 34 different languages.

The network is provided by C>Ways Ltd with money for the £50,000 installation secured from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad