Golf, literature and George & Mildred: 11 quiz questions for Easter weekend

The answers can be found below the 11 questions; but there’s no cheating mind. However, gloating is allowed this week as it’s the Easter holidays.

1. Which Channel 4 sitcom is set in the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the 1990s?

2. Who won the 2022 Masters golf tournament?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are another 11 quiz questions.

3. Which British band released the album Exile On Main St. in 1972?

4. Which Mexican revolutionary was shot dead in Chihuahua on July 20, 1923?

5. What is an arborist or arboriculturist more commonly known as?

6. In which London railway station does the Eurostar terminate?

7. Who played Hawkeye Pierce in the 1970 film (not TV series) M*A*S*H?

8. Which 1848 novel is the most famous work of William Thackeray?

9. Which television news programme celebrated its 50th anniversary on April 4, 2022?

10. Who is the famous husband of Akshata Murty?

11. What was the name of the 1980 film that was a spin off from the television series George & Mildred?

Answers