Hadrian's wall trek raises £4,000 for charity set up in honour of South Shields boy Ethan Adams

Ethan Adams was diagnosed with cancer rhabdomyosarcoma in December 2020, and tackled treatment head-on as he amazed everyone around him with his incredible bravery.

But the Harton Village youngster sadly died at home surrounded by his family on August 5, 2021.

Since his tragic death, his family has created Ethan's Arc in support of Alice's Arc to help raise awareness, along with vital funds to support research into finding more targeted and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

A group walked for 100 miles to raise money for Ethan's Arc.

A group of more than 10 completed a 100 mile walk along the route of Hadrian's Wall.

Money was also raised for charity The Charlie and Carter Foundation, which is also based in South Shields.

Ethan’s mum Tracey Adams said: “Everyone did fantastic and after walking more than 90 miles, they were so close to 100 miles that some members carried on walking around Marine Park to make it up to 100 – they’ve done incredibly well.

"We’re doing what Ethan wanted, helping others. He didn’t complain once when he was unwell and he always wanted to do things for others.”

Tracey says the charity have plans for more events throughout the years.

She added: “I still get upset and it still hurts but organising fundraisers and raising as much money as we can helps to keep up going.

"We want to continue his legacy and do what Ethan would have done if he was here – and that is helping others.”