The Friends Of Hebburn Cemetery QAVS will be marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a special event on Sunday, September 18.

Since the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday, September 8, people from across the borough have been signing a book of condolence and laying tributes and flowers in Hebburn.

The Hebburn community are now set to hold the remembrance event from 7pm until 7.50pm on Sunday at the Hebburn Cemetery tearooms before gathering together outside of the Cemetery to observe the minute silence.

Remembrance display by the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery. Volunteers Millie Venus and Karen Collins (R) with chairman John Stewart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 96 candles, to mark the Queen's age when she passed, will be lit for the event.

One of the organisers of the event, John Stewart, said: “We think it’s important to hold this event as the Queen’s death has affected everyone in some way so we thought it would be nice to hold something like this in the borough.

“There are big events in London and Scotland so this one in Hebburn gives everyone locally the chance to pay their respects. It will be an evening of reflection and honour for the Queen.

"Everyone is welcome to join, hopefully we will see plenty of people joining us for the special evening.”