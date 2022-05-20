Friends and supporters of charity Hebburn Helps will take on the 26-mile plus walk to raise funds for South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, which supports HM Coastguard and other lifesaving emergency services in helping people in trouble on and around the coast.

It follows on from a previous event in 2021, when Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps and an experienced fundraiser, was keen to get involved after hearing about the vital work the volunteers do particularly helping people in distressing situations.

The 2021 walk raised more than £2,200, and she hopes to bring in even more this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade supporters

She said: “The Brigade does amazing work in searching for and rescuing people who find themselves in difficulties often in dangerous places at all times of the night and day.

"These are all volunteers who give their time up willingly to train in a wide range of skills to go to the aid of others and what they do deserve the highest praise and support.”

Angie and a group of up to a dozen walkers will be setting off from the Volunteer Life Brigade’s Watch House on the South Pier, South Shields, at 6am this Saturday, May 2021, heading south to Seaham following the English Coastal Path.

They are being joined this year by Brigade Captain Steven West and Members of the Brigade will be supporting the walkers along the way.

Tom Fennelly, Honorary Secretary of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, said:” We are extremely grateful to Hebburn Helps, and in particular to the ever-enthusiastic Angie Comerford, for their support. It is even more remarkable that friends and supporters of another local charity should want to raise funds for another local charity.

"The work of the Brigade continued throughout the pandemic, often operating and training in very testing conditions. All normal fundraising activities were severely curtailed and it is truly humbling that Angie and her friends at Hebburn Helps are again tackling this challenge to raise funds for us.”