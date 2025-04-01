Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“This role is perfect, it brings me so much joy,” says West End star Katie Brace as she heads home on tour.

The Empire stage is particularly special for West End actor Katie Brace | Sunderland Echo

Katie, 28, from Grangetown, grew up watching shows at Sunderland Empire, appearing on its stage in school shows and child roles.

It helped spark a love of theatre which would inform her career, one which has seen her perform on the West End stage as Jan in Grease and on tour as Madame De la Grande Bouche (the Wardrobe) in Disney's Beauty and The Beast.

Since October, she’s been back on the road in one of her favourite roles, playing Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray, and the tour comes to a close where Katie’s love of theatre began - at the Empire.

She’ll be stepping back into the Empire spotlight from April 14-19 after returning to a role she first played in 2022.

Katie as Tracy Turnblad | Pamela Raith

“It’s definitely a role I feel comfortable in, it brings me so much joy,” said Katie who attended St Mary’s Primary and St Robert of Newminster School growing up.

Katie is passionate about bringing the joy of theatre to other North East children, teaching her own pupils with Katie Brace Creatives, as well as pupils at VA Performing Arts in Hartlepool.

Featuring hits Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore, Hairspray follows Tracy Turnblad’s big dreams as she dances her way onto national TV and uses her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore.

“It’s still relevant today,” said Katie. “There’s a lot going on in society now that corresponds to the show. Yes, it’s lighthearted and full of fun and vibrant, but its message is still really clear and powerful.

“It gets a great response from audiences and I think it encourages them to make sure they’re kind and responsible, to be part of the change and not part of the problem.”

Katie is heading back to the Empire in the lead role | Pamela Raith

Katie’s love for the stage began early and she started attending Stacey Penman School of Dance at the age of four, and also attended classes at Stagecoach.

She first performed on the Sunderland Empire’s stage when she was just seven when she performed in Whistle Down The Wind in 2003.

She also attended Durham Musical Youth Theatre before honing her craft at London School of Musical Theatre.

Many of her friends, family and students will be in the audience when she returns to the Empire.

“Last time I appeared at the Empire in Hairspray in 2022 it was such an epic, life-changing moment for me,” said Katie. “This time, I think I’ll really be able to soak it in more.”

Katie also teaches theatre | Sunderland Echo

Speaking about passing on her theatre skills to younger generations, Katie said: “I think it’s so important for North East children to see people up there working and to teach them to a West End standard.

“It allows them to see that someone like me, from Sunderland, can make it in theatre and that it is a viable job.”

*Hairspray is at Sunderland Empire from April 14-19