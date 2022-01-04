'It’s going to be a fantastic year for fundraising' - Bradley Lowery Foundation looks ahead to 2022

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up following the death of six-year-old Bradley Lowery in July 2017.

His loved ones were focused on the mission of supporting families with fundraising for treatment or equipment not available on the NHS, following Bradley’s own fight with neuroblastoma cancer.

This was also inspired by Bradley’s love and care for other children during his own time in hospital.

Bradley, from Blackhall, was a huge football fan whose cheeky smile and happy personality, even while he fought cancer, made him friends and supporters throughout the nation and beyond.

His mum Gemma launched the Foundation to continue her son’s legacy and – after a difficult two years for charities during the pandemic – there are high hopes for the organisation’s work in the new year.

Speaking of 2022, Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “We firmly believe that there’s an appetite for people to get out and start fundraising again for charity.

"The lockdown has reminded people how important community is and how we need really band together to help people who are less fortunate.”

Next year, the Foundation has big plans for a number of events following the cancellation of campaigns throughout 2020 and 2021.

Events in the pipeline for 2022 so far include a sponsored fire walk, a mystery-themed summer gala, spaces in the Great North Run and further work on Super Brad’s Pad in Scarborough – a holiday home for the families of poorly children to make treasured memories.

Bradley Lowery, pictured with mum Gemma, at his sixth birthday party.

"2022 is going to be a really exciting year for the Bradley Lowery Foundation”, Lynn continued.

"We’ve already launched our adult services division and we’re looking forward to work getting underway with our holiday home in Scarborough.

“It’s going to be a fantastic year for fundraising, so we hope you’re feeling generous!”

As well as the holiday home project and the ongoing support for families’ fundraising campaigns, the Foundation has established a cancer support line and continues to back research into neuroblastoma and other childhood cancers.

Gemma Lowery, pictured behind the Bradley Lowery Way street sign.

