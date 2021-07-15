Jade Thirlwall's new South Shields nightclub teases video of what clubbers can expect ahead of Freedom Day opening
The South Shields nightclub owned by Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has teased clubbers with what they can expect from the venue as it gets set to open on Freedom Day.
Industry nightclub on Ocean Road has waited for more than a year to open after its big launch night was cancelled when the country went into lockdown in March 2020.
But now as the Government prepares to lift all coronavirus restrictions on Monday, July 19, the venue has confirmed it will finally be opening its doors for the first time when the clock chimes midnight.
Releasing a striking promotional video ahead of its big opening night, the club has stirred up excitement among South Shields party-goers who are keen to pay the club a visit.
The video, which begins with an image of the town’s beautiful Little Haven beach and The Tyne Lifeboat, gives clubbers a glimpse of what they can expect the venue to look like inside.
With dramatic strobe lighting, a huge dance floor and industrial-style decor, the sister-venue to Jade's popular Arbeia bar next door is set to be a hit with those looking to celebrate their newfound freedom.
An Industry spokeswoman said the venue was “really excited” to open and stressed that Covid safety measures will be in place.
“We will be putting the safety of our staff and our customers at the forefront of what we are doing and will continue to put measures in place to ensure everyone is safe” the spokeswoman said.
“We have some really exciting plans coming up over the coming weeks/months and look forward to bringing the night life back to South Shields.”