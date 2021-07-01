Arbeia bar in Ocean Road has announced that it will be closed from today, July 1, after staff and management were alerted by NHS test and trace.

A statement on the Arbeia Facebook page said: “Due to staff and management being contacted by track and trace we have made the decision to close this weekend, putting the safety of both our staff and customers first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Thirlwall's Arbeia bar in South Shields will be closed this weekend after staff were contacted the the NHS test and trace system.

“We apologise in advance to any of our customers who are booked in this weekend.

“We will be back open for business from next Thursday, July 8 and will update you with anything necessary via our socials.

“We hope you have the best weekend, see you next week!”

The bar has become known for its regular live music and DJ performances, with Jamie Lee Harrison, Patrick Kelly and DJ Paul Mann due to play this weekend before the announcement.

Little Mix singer jade Thirlwall recently paid a visit to her bar during a trip home to see family in South Shields. Image by Arbeia bar.

It comes after Government health figures released on Wednesday, June 30 confirmed almost 200 new coronavirus cases in South Tyneside.

Last week, Arbeia’s landlady, Jade Thirlwall even paid a visit to the venue during a trip home to see family in South Shields.

A series of Insta Stories and TikToks on Jade and Arbeia’s accounts showed the singer enjoying pints and live music at the bar.

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.