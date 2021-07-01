South Shields' Arbeia bar owned by Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall closed for weekend after NHS Covid alert
The popular South Shields bar owned by Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall will be closed this weekend after staff were contacted by NHS test and trace.
Arbeia bar in Ocean Road has announced that it will be closed from today, July 1, after staff and management were alerted by NHS test and trace.
The bar apologised to customers, but said it was putting both their safety and that of its staff first by closing.
A statement on the Arbeia Facebook page said: “Due to staff and management being contacted by track and trace we have made the decision to close this weekend, putting the safety of both our staff and customers first.
“We apologise in advance to any of our customers who are booked in this weekend.
“We will be back open for business from next Thursday, July 8 and will update you with anything necessary via our socials.
“We hope you have the best weekend, see you next week!”
The bar has become known for its regular live music and DJ performances, with Jamie Lee Harrison, Patrick Kelly and DJ Paul Mann due to play this weekend before the announcement.
It comes after Government health figures released on Wednesday, June 30 confirmed almost 200 new coronavirus cases in South Tyneside.
Last week, Arbeia’s landlady, Jade Thirlwall even paid a visit to the venue during a trip home to see family in South Shields.
A series of Insta Stories and TikToks on Jade and Arbeia’s accounts showed the singer enjoying pints and live music at the bar.