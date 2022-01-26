Jarrow Hall team appeals for old photos ahead of new exhibition

Jarrow Hall is set to launch a digital photography exhibition to be displayed in April during the Easter holidays of people enjoying the herb garden over the years.

‘Welcome to our Garden' will be a co-produced mixed media exhibition about our heritage herb garden. The idea itself was conceived by our dedicated herb garden volunteers, who have been looking after the garden for many years. Our curatorial team will be working with volunteers at Jarrow Hall to explore the uses of herbs over time, and this Easter exhibition will showcase some beautiful photography taken of the garden over the years.The exhibition will shine a light on this wonderful and much loved garden, which was first designed by Professor Dame Rosemary Cramp and Richard Kilburn in 1978.

Jarrow Hall's Collection and Engagement Coordinator Hannah Mather said "I am thrilled to be working on the co-production of this exhibition which will raise the profile of this very special garden. We'd absolutely love for the public to get involved in sharing their memories and photographs taken in the garden with us, to be featured in the exhibition."

Programme Lead Jarrow Hall, Farm and Grounds, Alex Burnett said: “This exhibition will bring a focus to another part of the site, and explore traditional skill sets which have been lost to the modern world.”

Anyone who has photos enjoying the herb garden from over the year is asked to email them to [email protected] to be used in the exhibition.

