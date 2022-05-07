Jarrow Relay for Life cancer fundraising event to return after two-year hiatus due to lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic

The event first took place in 2007 and has raised around £800,000 since starting out, but last took place in 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions. However it is set to go ahead again this summer and people are encouraged to sign up and support the cause.

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer.

At the event, which takes place at Monkton Stadium, teams take it turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period. Participants and supporters also honour every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

Annual Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow 2019

Ann Walsh MBE who has organised the event since 2007 said: “The last couple of years have been difficult fundraising wise, so we really want to give this a push, despite everything happening in the world there are still people battling cancer and every little helps funding research.

"I’d urge anyone who can support the event to come along on the day as it’s like a big family fun day and it’s a great atmosphere. Even just buying a £1 raffle ticket or saving up spare change can make a difference.”

The 63-year-old urges anyone who can sign up to do so sooner rather than later by visiting https://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TRR?pg=tfind&fr_id=2095&fr_tm_opt=new&s_promoCode=team

Cancer survivor Lily Slater with Ann Walsh

The relay starts off with cancer survivors walking a lap of the track to show what they’ve overcome and demonstrate a message of hope to other cancer patients it is possible to beat the disease.

Up to now £12,000 has been raised by the teams taking part with still time for more donations to come and an opportunity to fundraise on the day.

Relay for Life Jarrow takes place on Saturday, July 16, from noon, with a Candle of Hope ceremony scheduled for 10.30pm-11pm.