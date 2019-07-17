Picture by Joanne Gledhill

This is what South Shields seafront looked like following a busy weekend in the town for the first South Tyneside Festival gig, with cans, plastic, glass bottles strewn across the sand.

Here’s what you had to say about the rubbish:

Deborah Smith: Absolutely disgraceful!! What a shame. What is wrong with people. So blessed with a gorgeous coastline and brilliant free events for families to enjoy . Well done to the street cleaners for working so hard!”

Susan Mountain: “We walk along seafront most nights and I was disgusted and ashamed at the mess. We are lucky to have these free festivals, please appreciate them and keep beautiful South Shields tidy.”

Judith Topping: “People are happy to carry the full bags etc there so why can't they take the empty ones home if bins are full.”

Martin Woodhouse: “This happens every year after the summer concerts especially when the weather is good but the cleaning up operation is amazing. I’m not sure there are enough bins nearby to cope with all the litter.”

Pedro Cohen: “My view on this is that the organisers of these events need to take responsibility for ensuring there is not only adequate measures put in place to clean this up straight after these events. They know this is going to happen. But there is sufficient measures in place to stop any pollution from entering the surrounding areas. If they can’t meet that criteria then they shouldn’t be allowed to stage such events. Take responsibility don’t point fingers.”

Edward Philip Hilton, of The Sanddancer: “We removed around 18 sacks of rubbish that was not ours from the beach front, car park and flower borders around the Sand Dancer before we closed. Just think the local businesses could help out more on such days. We don't have to clear the public areas that don't belong to us but as people were here listening to our music and using our facilities we take responsibility and a bit of pride in our area not to leave it in this state when we close. I see it all the time with broken glass, take away cartons, people's picnics just left behind. We keep our little bit of beach and car park clean!”

Alex Jackson: “People don’t care. All that plastic and the sea is just behind it.”

Dawn Jolly: “Should be people out there giving fines.”

Fiona Duncan: “People blaming the council? Take a bag, put your rubbish in it, take it home. Take some personal responsibility.”

Ste Dixon: “Until we ALL take responsibility then stop these events. It's that serious now. There's NO EXCUSE for it. Lazy people that don't care. It's not ok to leave places like this. Take your rubbish home and dispose of it properly. Stop leaving it and expecting it to "be fine" with the mentality of "someone else" will deal with it.”