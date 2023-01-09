List of nine unclaimed estates in South Tyneside that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim
The Treasury has released a list of all the unclaimed estates in South Tyneside that are waiting for someone to inherit - here’s what they are.
The government’s legal department regularly updates its list of inheritances which have still not been claimed, and there are currently nine on there with links to the borough
An unclaimed estate makes the list when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
The deceased person’s property becomes ‘ownerless property’ and transfers to the possession of the Crown, but relations can come forward within 30 years if they believe they are entitled to a share.
The Treasury handles unclaimed estates.
No interest will be paid on the inherited estate unless it is claimed within 12 years.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
The law permits claims to be made on the basis of how closely a person was related to the deceased.
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will then relations, in the following order of priority, can make a claim:
1 – Husband, wife, or civil partner;
2 – Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and so on;
3 – Mother or father;
4 – Brothers and sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews);
5 – Half brothers and sisters, or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children), with ‘half ’ meaning they share only one parent with the deceased;
6 – Grandparents
7 – Uncles and aunts, or their children (first cousins or their descendants);
8 – Half uncles and aunts, or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children), with ‘half’ meaning they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.
Surnames associated with unclaimed estates in South Tyneside and the associated date of death:
Baker 27.10.2010
Balmer 07.02.2022
Barker 04.10.2021
Branner 18.10.2004
Cairns 23.05.2003
Hudson 02.08.1996
Kennedy 22.05.2018
Mason 04.042014
Palmer 21.05.2010
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.