The government’s legal department regularly updates its list of inheritances which have still not been claimed, and there are currently nine on there with links to the borough

An unclaimed estate makes the list when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deceased person’s property becomes ‘ownerless property’ and transfers to the possession of the Crown, but relations can come forward within 30 years if they believe they are entitled to a share.

The Treasury handles unclaimed estates

The Treasury handles unclaimed estates.

No interest will be paid on the inherited estate unless it is claimed within 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

The law permits claims to be made on the basis of how closely a person was related to the deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will then relations, in the following order of priority, can make a claim:

1 – Husband, wife, or civil partner;

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 – Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and so on;

3 – Mother or father;

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 – Brothers and sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews);

5 – Half brothers and sisters, or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children), with ‘half ’ meaning they share only one parent with the deceased;

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 – Grandparents

7 – Uncles and aunts, or their children (first cousins or their descendants);

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 – Half uncles and aunts, or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children), with ‘half’ meaning they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

Surnames associated with unclaimed estates in South Tyneside and the associated date of death:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baker 27.10.2010

Balmer 07.02.2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barker 04.10.2021

Branner 18.10.2004

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cairns 23.05.2003

Hudson 02.08.1996

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kennedy 22.05.2018

Mason 04.042014

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer 21.05.2010