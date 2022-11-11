Nurserytime Hebburn, based in Victoria Road West, has worked with Friends of Hebburn Cemetery for a number of years on various projects, including getting the area ready for Remembrance commemorations each year.

The children, who have a session at the cemetery every fortnight, made their own poppy tributes to help pay tribute, and left a touching message ahead of Remembrance weekend.

Nurserytime manager Elena Scott said: “It is a bit of a tradition having created a display in previous years.

Children from Nurserytime are ready for Remembrance.

"This year the children decorated their poppies out of bottle tops as part of their fortnightly session at the cemetery and decided they wanted to create the word ‘thank you’ this led to a lot of discussions from our preschool children and reflecting on the importance of the poppy.

“The children have then been on various outings to the cemetery and the way it is decorated with poppies has really enhanced their knowledge as given the children the chance to learn through their own experiences.”

She added: "Each age range within nursery have created their own wreath and will be laying it tomorrow as a sign of respect. The children look forward to their sessions at the cemetery and we already have a Christmas carol service in the works.”

Hebburn’s Remembrance Sunday commemorations get under way at 9.45am when a parade assembles at Hebburn Central before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am.

The parade will then reform at 10.40am and march to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial at 10.55am.

The parade then reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at HMS Kelly Grave.

Deputy Lieutenant Jeffrey Brown and Councillor Wilf Flynn will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals.

