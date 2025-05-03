Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group member said: “People aren’t expecting to bump into stormtroopers and Darth Vader while they’re doing the weekly shop.”

The North East Legion are a group of Star Wars cosplayers who put their high-quality replica costumes to good use by helping to raise money for charities across the region.

They certainly catch the eyes of shoppers when they're out with their collection buckets, and we caught up with them at North East Nerd Fest at Gateshead International Stadium, where they mingled with everyone from Daleks to Michael Myers - as well giving as giving some performers from the original Star Wars trilogy an honorary induction into the group.

The North East Legion. | National World

Members spoke to us about helping out good causes, how they came to be involved, the cost of costuming - and even being in some of the more recent Star Wars films.

