Minute's silence and applause planned for South Shields FC hero Micky Taylor

Micky was well known among football fans in the North East, and played a pivotal role in his time as manager at The Mariners in the 2000s, helping rebuild the side after a rocky spell.

He will be honoured at the club’s first home game since the news, which will be played against Matlock tonight, February 22, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Micky Taylor during his time as a player at SSFC.

In a statement, South Shields FC said: “Ahead of tonight's game, a minute's silence will be held in memory of former Shields player and manager Micky Taylor.

“We are also asking supporters to pay tribute with applause in the 58th minute of the game. Our thoughts continue to be with Micky's family and friends.”

In a statement release after the news of his death, the club described Micky as ‘a huge character in the game and a talented striker’.

It read: “Micky had a distinguished playing spell with the Mariners before returning as manager alongside brother Joe in 2006.

“Micky was a vital figure at the club in 2006 after being appointed manager by a newly formed committee led by chairman Gary Crutwell, and a final day win against Penrith preserved Shields’ Northern League status."

The club said Micky would be remembered fondly by fans at clubs across the region, particularly those he had represented during his sporting career.

