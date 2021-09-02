Steven Thompson, 19, died after emergency services were called to an incident in Anderson Street in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Steven, from South Shields, leaves behind his parents Elaine and Lawrence and brother David.

Mum Elaine said: “Kind, funny and loved by everyone – that was Steven.

“We are an extremely close-knit family and this loss has truly devastated us, it’s not possible to put into words how much we love him and will miss him.”

Steven also earned a reputation as a hard worker during his time at school and for his time spent working as a battery operator at Cell Park Solutions in South Shields.

An investigation was launched into the assault, and 22-year-old Leon Wildgoose, of Simonside Hall, South Shields, was arrested later that day. On Tuesday he was charged with manslaughter.

Steven Thompson, 19, has been remembered as a 'kind and funny' lad.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police, is the senior investigating officer on the case.

He said: “This was a tragic incident and very sadly a young man has had a bright future taken from him.

“Our thoughts go out to Steven’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by a team of specialist officers.

“Steven’s family have requested that their privacy is respected and we urge everyone to allow them space to grieve.”

He added: “We are absolutely committed to understanding the full circumstances that led to Steven’s death.

"I’d like to thank members of the public who have already been in touch to assist us with this investigation.

“Our enquiries will continue and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who are yet to come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210830-0155.