Katie Charlton (9). Picture by Frank Reid

Nine-year-old Katie Charlton, of Makendon Street in Hebburn, has raised more than £300 so far, selling handmade Loom Band bracelets to local residents.

Since she began her fundraising efforts she has worked round the clock to make more than 200 bracelets, which have become so popular she’s had to rope in friends and family to keep up with demand.

Katie, who attends St Aloysius Junior School, decided to turn her Loom Band hobby into something more worthwhile at the beginning of the school summer holidays.

She chose Marie Curie, a charity which offers care and support for those with a terminal illness, and one which means a lot to her family.

“Out of the blue she said she wanted to do some fundraising for charity,” explained Katie’s mum, Julie Charlton.

“I went through the different ones with her, but when I got to Marie Curie and explained about how they help people and the nurses, she said that’s the one.

“We’ve lost a lot of family members to cancer, so it’s close to her heart.”

Katie Charlton's message for donations. Picture by Frank Reid

Donations have been flooding from friends, family and the wider community, with many people getting in touch to offer their support.

“We didn’t expect it at all, I can’t believe how amazing it has gone for her. I can’t keep up with all the messages. She is receiving a lot of support from everyone,” said Julie.

“We have even had a letter from a neighbour who has lung cancer, thanking Katie for everything that she is doing.”

The Alberta Social Club and Morrison’s in Jarrow are now collecting donations on behalf of Katie’s cause. Meanwhile, Lilly and Lace florists in Hebburn are running a bonus ball raffle, with all proceeds going to the charity.