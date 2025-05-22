‘No reason to suspect equipment failure’ in skydiver’s death, inquest told

An inquest hearing for a 32-year-old woman who died while skydiving was told “there was no reason to suspect equipment failure”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing manager Jade Damarell died after crashing onto farmland near Fleming Field, Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on April 27.

The woman is reported to have landed near Wreford's Farm. | Google

At a brief inquest opening hearing in Crook, County Durham, coroner’s officer Alexis Blighe told the court that Ms Damarell was born in Kowloon, Hong Kong, and lived in Caerphilly, Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Blighe said: “I understand the circumstances to be that Ms Damarell was involved in a parachute incident on April 27.”

A post-mortem examination at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, carried out by Dr James Henry, found that she died as a result of “blunt trauma”.

Ms Blighe said the body was identified by Bryn Chaffe who was chief instructor at the skydiving firm she used.

Coroner Jeremy Chipperfield asked Ms Blighe: “There’s no reason to suspect equipment failure?”

Ms Blighe replied: “No reason at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her death, Sky-High Skydiving which is based at Shotton airfield, said: “All indications from the police and British Skydiving are that this was a deliberate act taken to end her own life.

“This heart-breaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss.

“At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving.

“If you are struggling or in emotional distress, please know that you are not alone. Support is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge anyone in crisis to speak to someone or reach out to a mental health professional.

“Even in the darkest moments, there is help and hope.”

It has been previously reported that Ms Damarell was a highly experienced skydiver.

After her death, her family told reporters: “Skydiving and its fantastic community meant so much to Jade and we’re incredibly comforted by how admired, respected and deeply loved she was.

“We miss her beyond words but Jade’s love, brilliance, courage and light will live on in our family and among all those who knew and loved her.”

Mr Chipperfield adjourned the full inquest until August 21.