Marjorie Denson has limited freedom following a mobility scooter crasing into her

Majorie Denson was left injured after being hit by the mobility scooter while using a pedestrian crossing on Ellison Street in Jarrow, on Tuesday, July 16.

Majorie, from Benton Road, in South Shields was crossing the road with a friend, while the lights were on green, when it ‘came out of nowhere’ and crashed into her.

She was taken by a friend to South Tyneside District Hospital, where she learned that the collision has damaged the achilles in her left leg, and as a result she will have limited mobility for at least 10 weeks.

“It was just horrendous. I didn’t know what was hitting me,” said Majorie.

“He came out of nowhere, it was awful. He was on the pedestrian crossing and it was on green, there was no need for him to try and pass us like that.”

She added: “What would have happened if it was a kid?”

Marjorie has thanked two staff members from Silvergate Group mortgage brokers on the street, who witnessed the incident and came out to help.

“The two girls were absolutely fantastic, they saw everything and were really helpful,” she said.

Following the incident Majorie contacted an assault helpline, but no action can be taken as the driver of the scooter was not insured.

Insurance for mobility scooters or powerchairs is not a legal requirement, however it is highly recommended by Disabled Motoring UK, the charity for disabled drivers.

Now Majorie and her family are calling for all users to be required to take out insurance before going on the roads.

“We’re all angry because there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Majorie’s daughter, Karen Hardy, also from South Shields.

“I don’t think it’s fair. We feel they should have to be insured and should take responsibility for their actions.”

Marjorie added: “It’s so annoying to think that people can do this and get away with it.

“I know not all of them are irresponsible, but it’s about time they were insured. We have often said there would be an accident, but little did I think it would be me.”

The collision has been reported to the police but enquiries are ongoing as to whether an offence has occurred.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police commented: “At about 3pm on Tuesday police received a report of a collision between a mobility scooter and a pedestrian on Ellison Street in Jarrow.

“The 74-year-old pedestrian received minor injuries and was taken to hospital by a member of the public.