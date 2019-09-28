South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has officially had a breakthrough on Strictly Come Dancing – netting three sevens and a five from the judging panel for his “charming” and “entertaining” routine to Take That’s Out Of Our Heads with partner Karen Hauer.

Before taking to the floor on Saturday, September 28, Chris quipped with Claudia Winkleman about everyone doing the Charleston in his hometown of Shields – adding that it was a beautiful and musical place.

And it looks like his hectic training schedule has paid off, with head judge Shirley Ballas saying 33-year-old Chris had gone from “ordinary to quite extraordinary” in the space of a week, hailing the comedian as a “frontrunner in the personality department”.

Prior to Saturday’s show, Chris urged the public to get behind him on Strictly and vote for him to stay while co-hosting his comedy podcast alongside wife Rosie Ramsey.

He revealed his upset following the judges’ scores for his debut routine on Saturday, September 21 – but then realised his pride when he watched the routine back, considering he had never danced before.

Judges Bruno Tonioli and Motsi Mabuse were also full of praise for the couple’s new Charleston, with the latter saying he had “made it” for showing his cheeky personality on the floor.

In the first week of the competition, Chris and Karen’s Cha Cha Cha scored just 13 points from the panel, leaving them in second-last place.

But Saturday’s Charleston scored the couple double points from last week, with 26 marks awarded in total.

Last week’s scores will be added to the marks from tonight’s show, before being combined with the public vote to determine which two couples will face elimination in the dance-off.

As the couple came off the floor, dad-of-one Chris waved and blew kisses to his three-year-old son, Robin, who was watching at home with mum Rosie – who was holding a Strictly-themed party at the couple’s home in Shields.

The pre-recorded video shown before the dance revealed that professional partner Karen had this week met with Rosie and Robin, getting some advice from the comedian’s wife about how to keep him under control in the training room.

Chris Ramsey pictured at the launch show of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

Chris added: “It means the world to know they’re going to be watching at home and cheering me on.”

The first results show of the series will air on BBC One on Sunday, September 29 from 7.15pm. One couple will be sent home.

Thanks to Emma Parnell for sending us this great picture of the Team Chris Ramsey support in her house.