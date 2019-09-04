Adorable cat Gandalf has gone missing and his owners are desperate to find him.

The adorable feline, who shares his name with the famous wizard from Lord of the Rings, has been missing from his home on Armstrong Terrace in the town since Friday, August 23.

One-year-old Gandalf is described as short haired and black, with an all black face, white chest and paws, with green/yellow eyes.

Owner Alexandra Hudson says Gandalf is microchipped, but wasn’t wearing a collar, so believes he may have been taken in by someone thinking he is a stray.

Have you seen Gandalf the cat?

Despite her best efforts to find him with posters, Facebook adverts and the appeal being shared by friends and businesses, Gandalf is still lost.

And now Alexandra is hoping the support of the community will help her to find her ‘priceless’ cat.

She said: “He's not a valuable or fancy cat, just plain black and white, but he is priceless to us.

“We are worried sick, constantly searching and can't get any peace of mind or sleep without knowing where he is.

“My partner and I have spent many hours every day and night trying to find him since he went missing.”

She added: “His brother Gizmo misses him very much, as does our little dog Wiggles, who Gandalf chose as his surrogate mother when we first adopted the boys as tiny kittens.

“They have a very close bond still.

“Please help us find our baby!”