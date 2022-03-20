Photographer's stunning picture of young seal embracing the spring weather at South Shields Pier
A South Shields photographer captured a stunning image of a young seal enjoying a moment of calm by the coast.
Professional photographer Steven Lomas, from South Shields, captured the beautiful picture of the young seal while out on a walk this week.
Steven initially spotted a seal in the middle of the River Tyne before spotting another, younger one resting alongside the pier wall.
And he almost missed the chance to photograph sea animal as it blended into its surroundings so well.
Steven told the Gazette: “I haven’t been for a walk along the pier in a while so when I had a day off, I decided to head to the coast.
"I spotted a bigger seal in the middle of the river and as I continued walking, I saw the young seal resting on the pier wall.
"It blended in with the pier wall well and it wasn't until it moved its head that I noticed it or else I would have walked straight past it.
"I’ve seen plenty of seals before at many different locations along the North East coast and I remember before the lockdowns that the seal population in the region was quite big.
“Since the lockdowns, I’d not been able to get to the coast all that often so after spotting some on Tuesday, it is reassuring to see that they are still around.”
According to the National Trust, both grey and common seals can be spotted around the UK’s coastline. You’re more likely to spot one ashore during the autumn and early winter months, as they come inland to breed.
Steven’s picture was taken on Tuesday, March 15.