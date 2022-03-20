Photographer's stunning picture of young seal embracing the spring weather at South Shields Pier

Professional photographer Steven Lomas, from South Shields, captured the beautiful picture of the young seal while out on a walk this week.

Steven initially spotted a seal in the middle of the River Tyne before spotting another, younger one resting alongside the pier wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Lomas captured the image of the young seal resting on the pier wall at South Shields. Picture: Steven Lomas.

Steven told the Gazette: “I haven’t been for a walk along the pier in a while so when I had a day off, I decided to head to the coast.

"I spotted a bigger seal in the middle of the river and as I continued walking, I saw the young seal resting on the pier wall.

"It blended in with the pier wall well and it wasn't until it moved its head that I noticed it or else I would have walked straight past it.

"I’ve seen plenty of seals before at many different locations along the North East coast and I remember before the lockdowns that the seal population in the region was quite big.

“Since the lockdowns, I’d not been able to get to the coast all that often so after spotting some on Tuesday, it is reassuring to see that they are still around.”

According to the National Trust, both grey and common seals can be spotted around the UK’s coastline. You’re more likely to spot one ashore during the autumn and early winter months, as they come inland to breed.

Steven’s picture was taken on Tuesday, March 15.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come.