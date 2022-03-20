Grandfather set to walk from South Shields to Sunderland to raise money for cancer charity Daft as a Brush

Starting at Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields, Thomas King, known to those closest to him as Tot, is set to walk to Sunderland’s Grand Hotel in Seaburn to raise money for Daft as a Brush on Sunday, March 20.

The 84-year-old grandfather decided to take on the challenge as his friend at Redhouse Community Centre, Stew Littlemore, uses the charity’s ambulances to get to and from hospital appointments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas King, known as Tot, with Daft as a Brush founder Brian Burnie, right.

Brian has highlighted how important fundraising is to the charity, especially as the cost of living rises and also reflected on some of his own walks.

He said: “It is very moving because it reminds of when I did the 7,000 mile walk across Great Britain and Ireland – in fact I walked along here the year before last with Len Gibson, the old war veteran.

"These people are truly remarkable to raise money for Daft as a Brush as it will help us to buy another ambulance.

"The money will not only go towards new ambulances but the cost of running them as well, especially with the cost of fuel going through the roof at the moment.

The group are walking from South Shields to Sunderland in an effort to raise money for Daft as a Brush.

"It is looking like it will cost us another £80,000 so any fundraising like this is a great help.”

Tot’s son-in-law, Gary Miller from Tunstall, hopes that they will be able to raise some funds for the charity along the route.

The 53-year-old added: "My father-in-law goes into Redhouse Community Centre and there is a gentleman there that uses Daft as a Brush.

"It is a great charity that helps patients get to and from hospital and they asked for some support so he took on the challenge.

"He’s over 80 so it is a long walk for him but it looks like it is going to be a good day and we’ve raised quite a bit for the charity so far and hopefully we’ll be able to get some funds along the way.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.