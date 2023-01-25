The legendary Steamboat on Mill Dam, near the Customs House, will raise funds for Veterans Response, which helps former service members and their families to adjust to civilian life when they leave the forces.

The second charity is SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association), which provides welfare, health and support services for the UK’s serving personnel, veterans and their families. All money raised from the event will be divided equally between the two charities.

The event runs between 3pm and closing time and features a live acoustic set from local musician Terry Gorman, raffles and a buffet.

The fundraiser starts at The Steamboat on Sunday, January 29 at 3pm.

Raffle prizes include hampers from Carmichael’s of Seaburn, up-market confectionery from Sweet Memories and tickets to see Chris and Rosie Ramsey at the Utilita Arena.

There are also some quite notable booby prizes, which are expected to attract a comment or two.

Entry to the event is free and anyone who has served in any of the armed forces – upon providing proof of being past or present personnel – might find it particularly worth their while to pop along.

The Steamboat will be appropriately decked out with three painted plaques – one each for the Army, Royal Navy and RAF – and some very interesting posters of old South Shields.

The Steamboat's licensee Kathleen Brain is hosting the veterans' fundraiser.

Kathleen Brain, licensee of The Steamboat, said: “We’re hoping to raise about £500. But any more than that would be fantastic.

“We do get a lot of veterans in here. I own an allotment and John Fred Perry, the head of my allotment association, is ex-forces and a lovely, lovely guy. We get a lot of retired army, navy and air force in the pub. Merchant Navy as well.

“It’s about supporting your local community. This pub really tries at that. Next month we’re doing a event for autism.

These three Armed Forces plaques will be on display in The Steamboat.

“We’re trying to do an event a month, if we can, to raise money for local charities. I feel like I’ve also got a responsibility as a licensee to help the community if I can.”