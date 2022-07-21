Pub offers free meals - and bouncy castle - to children during school summer holidays

Starting on Monday, July 25 the Greyhound Inn, in Jarrow, has announced its Summer Holiday Special, to fight hunger and help families who might be feeling the pinch.

Between 12pm - 5pm, for seven days a week until the end of the holidays, the pub, in Hedworth Lane, will provide a meal for any child who needs one. There is no requirement for an adult to also buy a meal or a drink.

An added attraction for youngsters is a bouncy castle.

Sarah Ferguson and Liam Watts of the Greyhound Inn. Picture by Frank Reid.

The initiative was thought up by the Greyhound Inn’s licensee, Sarah Ferguson. And it has won the approval of the charity Hebburn Helps, which supports families in the area.

Sarah said: “We’re going to start doing free meals between noon and 5pm, for any kids who come in basically. There are no gimmicks. It’s not ‘buy two get one free’ or anything like that. It’s just to help out. It’s something that’s close to my heart.

“I know that some kids have free school meals all year round, but then they get to the six weeks’ holidays and might be stuck.

The Greyhound starts the kids' meals scheme on July 25.

“It’s just trying to fill a void really and trying to make sure they get fed throughout the holidays.

“It’s the way I was brought up. I’ve seen a lot of hard-up people since being a child myself. I’ve always helped as much as I can. It’s just one of those things from being from a council estate that doesn’t have a lot going on in general terms.

“Angie Comerford at Hebburn Helps is helping to put the word out. She thinks it’s a good idea.”

The free meals and bouncy castle are not all that the Greyhound is providing for youngsters over the summer holidays.

Between 2pm - 4pm each Wednesday there is a Summer Fun Club for children to enjoy. Among the activities on offer are baking, as well as the chance to learn the ancient and noble craft of slime making.