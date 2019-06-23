Search of missing Whitburn man last seen four days ago
A man last seen leaving his home four days ago has sparked a search by police.
Sunday, 23 June, 2019, 14:03
Northumbria Police has issued an appeal in the hope people can help them trace Chris Wilson.
The 31-year-old left his home in Whitburn on Thursday, June 20.
He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short brown hair.
He was wearing a grey/brown Ellesse T-Shirt and grey/black trainers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 438 220619.