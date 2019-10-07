Comedian Chris Ramsey is 'doing Shields proud' in Strictly Come Dancing, readers say
Strictly Come Dancing fans across South Tyneside and beyond are flying the flag for Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer as they prepare for week four of the programme.
The comedian and his professional partner breathed an audible sign of relief on Sunday night’s results show as they lived to dance another week, with TV personality Anneka Rice becoming the second celebrity to be sent home.
Chris took to Twitter afterwards and thanked the public for their support – promising exciting things for the next show.
He added: “I’ll be back next week with a new dance, less basketball hands and hopefully a better face during the results ... no promises though. Big love guys.”
Supporters everywhere were also feeling the love, sharing their own messages with Chris and Karen after they made it through to next week’s live show.
Their American Smooth, to Frank Sinatra’s Cheek to Cheek scored 22 points – nine marks up from his week-one score of 13 for the Cha Cha Cha.
Here is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Joan Shaw: “Fab-U-Lous, good luck Chris, do it for South Shields.”
Angela Davies: “His faces are absolutely brilliant when he's waiting for results. Well done Chris you’re doing Shields proud.”
Deborah Anne Swan: “Well deserved! Huge well done! Bring on next week.”
Michele Howard: “Great performance. Totally under marked!”
Vivienne Hinds: “Standards are really high but he is trying hard just needs to get as much practice as possible to try and keep himself in. Good luck Chris!”
Helen Duffy: “He is putting a lot of effort in and trying his best, well done.”
Eddie Czestochowski: “He did really well most of them have danced before, was well underscored, but he should be okay for a few more weeks.”
Andrea Charles: “Very suave and sophisticated.”
Hazel Pritchard: “I thought he did good, he's getting better each week.”
Strictly Come Dancing will return live on Saturday, October 12 at 6.40pm.
The Shields Gazette is supporting Chris and Karen to lift this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball – join our campaign. Send us a selfie or message using our logo on social media using: #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey.