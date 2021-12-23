South Shields fairground reaches £30,000 donation milestone for Cash for Kids

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields has welcomed thousands of visitors to its popular Winter Wonderland since opening last month.

The funfair has donated £1000 worth of Funcards to Cash for Kids – a leading charity which works to improve the lives of disadvantaged children – which can be redeemed for experiences across the park.

This is the latest in a string of donations since Ocean Beach started working with the charity more than a decade ago, amounting to around £30,000 worth of vouchers over the years for the organisation to use in the local community.

Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach, is delighted to help such a worthy cause.

He said; “Cash for Kids is a charity we have supported for many years and the work they do makes an immeasurable difference to children across the North East and beyond.

“It is fantastic to be in a position where we can provide a financial boost to organisations doing such a vital job, including our work with the Mayor’s Charity in South Tyneside.

“We hope the Funcards will provide a festive day out for some of the children Cash for Kids works with and we look forward to working towards our goal of raising £500,000 for the charity.”