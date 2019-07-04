South Shields fire: Smoke from fishing huts blaze seen for miles in drone footage
Drone footage of a major blaze in South Shields has captured plumes of smoke which could be seen for miles.
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 16:59
Shot by Andy Walker, the video shows the aftermath of a fire at a group of fishing huts on Wapping Street, South Shields.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue crews from South Shields, Hebburn and Byker were called to the fire which broke out just after 11am on Thursday, July 4.
An investigation will now be carried out to determine the cause of the fire, which is not yet known.
As crews fought the fire, families living in the area were urged to keep their windows and doors shut. Nearby businesses were also evacuated as work continued to contain the blaze.