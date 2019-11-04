The dad-of-one, and professional partner Karen Hauer, landed joint-second on the weekend’s leaderboard after an impressive performance to Let's Get Ready to Rhumble by Geordie icons PJ & Duncan.

Chris and Karen are expected to perform the tango on this weekend’s live show, which will be broadcast on Saturday, November 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If they’re successful, the couple will go through to Strictly’s special episode from Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom due to take place the following weekend.

While the pair start rehearsing their new dance, supporters in South Shields are already backing the comedian and his partner for the show's final in December, with some added suggestions about how the town should mark the occasion if he makes it.

Here are your messages of support from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Dean Knight: “Get in, making the town proud and if he gets to the final I hope [there] will be a massive screen in the town centre so we can all get on Strictly Come Dancing and show him the support back home.”

The Shields Gazette is backing Chris Ramsey in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Gillian Young: “Well done Chris you [have] done us proud.”

Hazel Pritchard: “Well done, fantastic as always.”

Pauline Smith: “Well done Chris going to be in the final.”

Susan Taylor: “Was brilliant, he is so naturally funny. Couldn't take the smile off my face.”

Chris Ramsey has made it through to the eighth week of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Susan Parker: “Think the North East’s well behind him now.”

Lisa Wightman: “He may not be technically 100% but he puts his heart & soul into it and entertains every week - he got my vote as always!”

Lorraine Thompson: “Perfect song and routine for them both. Proud of our fellow Sanddancer – they were brilliant.”

Gwen Collier: “Our ray of sunshine!”

Lindsay Marie Hedley: “Chris and Karen did us Geordies proud with that.”