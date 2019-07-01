South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck backs Pension Credit campaign
A campaign aiming to make sure all those who are entitled to Pension Credit receive it is being backed by South Shield MP Emma Lewell-Buck.
The campaign was launched by the charity Independent Age, which specialises in helping older people.
Pension Credit can transform the lives of the poorest older people enabling them to have a greater degree of financial security and afford the essential things that allow us to live with dignity and independence.
It can make the weekly shop affordable, help pay essential bills and enable people to take part in social activities.
Figures released by Independent Age show that in England, 1.1 million pensioner households are missing out on £2.9billion and here in South Shields some 2,897 older people are missing out on a combined £6,563,000 every year.
In backing Independent Age’s campaign, Emma said: “I am pleased to support Independent Age’s campaign in raising awareness of Pension Credit and proud that this entitlement was introduced under the last Labour Government.
“It is shocking that so many older people in South Shields are missing out on money they are entitled to, I would much rather they received this benefit to help pay for day to day living than the Government hold on to money that isn’t really theirs to keep.
“Following the recent announcement by the BBC that TV Licences for those aged 75 and over will only be free for those on Pension Credit, it is more important than ever that those entitled, receive this essential benefit.
“I would encourage any of my constituents who think they may be entitled to Pension Credit to call the Pension Service claim line to find out if they are eligible on 0800 99 1234.”