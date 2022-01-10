South Shields pub raises almost £1500 for Alzheimer's Society
Almost £1500 has been raised for charity thanks to fundraisers at a South Shields pub.
The Ashley, in Stanhope Road, managed to raise £1405 for the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to the hearts of some some of its regulars.
The pub held several fundraising events in a bid to raise the money, including karaoke and a race night which were well supported by loyal customers.
Local businesses also got involved in the fundraiser to show their support by donating prizes to the raffle draw.
Kris Leighton, the pub’s landlord along with his wife Cheryl, said: “We’re keen to raise as much money as we can for charity and class ourselves as a community pub. For our customers to see the contribution they have made for an amazing charity is a massive pat on the back to all of them.”
They aimed to raise £1000 for the charity and are thrilled they have managed to raise more than their target.
Previous fundraising efforts have seen the installation of a defibrillator at the site.
Kris and Cheryl plan to make fundraising events for charity a regular theme at the popular watering hole and already have their next one in mind, in memory of friend John Turnbull.
Kris added: “Unfortunately during the lock down we lost a very close friend of the pub. We're hoping to raise as much money as we can for the South Tyneside Palliative Care Unit to show our appreciation for the care they gave to John and the amazing work they do on a daily basis.”