The County in Sunderland Road had to close its doors to punters on Friday, July 10, because a ‘large number’ of staff needed to self-isolate.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page at the time said: “Due to a large number of our staff needing to self-isolate we regretfully do not have enough staff to currently trade safely.”

The County on Sunderland Road has reopened following a staffing shortage. Image by Google Maps.

The venue announced it would reopen in time for ‘Freedom Day’ on Monday, July 19, when most Covid restrictions in England have been lifted – but then had to delay by a further day until Tuesday, June 20.

Confirming the news on The County Facebook page, a pub spokesman said the venue “can’t wait” to see all of its customers once again.

They said: "The only restriction we will keep in place to keep our staff safe is no standing at the bar to drink - this will be reviewed by management on a weekly basis.

"We can’t wait to see all of you!”

In line with the new Government covid guidance, people will also be able to meet up in groups of more than six and will no longer have to wear a face mask – though experts are recommending people continue to do so.

The County said it has also stopped its ‘host desk’ and checking-in procedure.