Joe Mackintosh, from South Shields, was so moved when he saw on the news the horrors that were unfolding in the Ukraine, he wanted to do something to help people who are suffering.

The 11-year-old decided to set up his own sweet shop outside of his home in Hepscott Terrace, Westoe – and made more than £200 to donate to the Ukraine crisis.

The St Bede’s pupil said: “I started selling my own sweets, I still had lots left over from Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe's sweet shop

"I only planned to do it the once but it went really well so I bought more to sell. I open the shop in the afternoon and usually stay open until about 7pm. This week I’ve also opened the shop a few evenings during the week after school.

“Everybody has been very kind. The weather has been ok and lots of people stop and ask how they can help.”

Joe's sweetshop

The fundraising page is aiming to raise £25,000 to provide a range of medical equipment such as two ambulances, medical supplies, including tactical ambulance helmets and PPE and surgical equipment.

Once enough funds are raised the team can make the journey to the Polish border to hand over to medics who urgently need them for the displaced families.

Dr Telpov said: “What a brilliant boy! This inspirational young man is truly a young hero with a heart of gold. There are several people involved in the appeal and it brought a tear

to our eyes when we saw the effort Joe is putting in to fundraise.”

Joe’s shop will be open again this weekend, from 4pm for anyone who’d like to pop along and help him raise vital funds.