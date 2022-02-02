South Tyneside charity holding event to make prom dresses affordable for girls

Bright Futures, based in South Tyneside, work with young women aged up to 25 to give them a brighter future. The charity helps young girls by raising their self-esteem and confidence around a range of issues which affect them including alcohol and substance misuse, child sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual health and relationships, homelessness, family relationships, friendships, school, education, training, crime and antisocial behaviour.

The charity is hosting a ‘Say yes to the prom dress’ event which is all about promoting inclusion and sustainable fashion. Prom dresses have been donated for young women and their parents/carers to come along and see if they can find anything suitable.

Bright Futures has decided to host the event as they don’t want cost to be the reason a girl can’t dress up for the evening and attend prom.

Dominique Hendry, Project Manager, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped make this event successful and donated dresses so far.

"Without the support of our local community, we could not make this happen. A lot of the donations we have received so far have been from young women who have previously accessed our support and we hope we can continue to recycle the donated dresses on an annual basis.”

Bright Futures will host the event on Tuesday, February 22, from 4-8pm at Marsden Health Centre.

The project is still looking for more dresses so if you would like to donate, please contact Bright Futures Young Women’s Project via social media or call 0191-4551196.

