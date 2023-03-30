South Tyneside Council confirms that repair work is to start on a sinkhole in a South Shields street

It is understood that the sinkhole, on Bamburgh Avenue, opened up on the morning of Saturday, March 4.

South Tyneside Council cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into how it had opened in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cones and a road sign were put in place when the sinkhole first opened and the cordon has now been upgraded to have the area fenced off in order to keep the public safe.

Repair work on a sinkhole in Bamburgh Avenue is due to start from April 3.

According to South Tyneside Counicl, the initial findings of their investigation suggested that a slow leaking drainpipe had washed out the subsoil and caused the road to collapse.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “A small section of road has collapsed causing a hole on Bamburgh Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it appears to relate to a slow leaking drainpipe washing out the subsoil, investigations are underway to establish the exact cause and to determine what repairs are needed.

The sinkhole opened earlier this month.

“In the meantime, the hole has been cordoned off to make the area safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, March 29, South Tyneside Council confirmed that it was working with staff at Northern Power Grid to carry out the repairs, which are due to start next week.

A Council spokesperson commented: “We are working with our partners at NPG (Northern Power Grid) on the repairs.

“It is anticipated that work to fill the sinkhole will begin from next week (w/c April 3).

South Tyneside Council is working alongside Northern Power Grid to sort the repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad